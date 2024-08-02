3,916 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.