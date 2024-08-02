9,493 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,618.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,846 shares of company stock worth $3,099,352 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

