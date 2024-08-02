A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.