Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stake Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,496 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

