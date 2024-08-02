ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

