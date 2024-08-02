Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.28. 186,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 202,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

