Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.90% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

