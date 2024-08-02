Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

