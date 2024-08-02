Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

