Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,239 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

