Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PDD by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

