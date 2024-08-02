Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.53 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

