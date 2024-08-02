Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $90,000 Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

