Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $41.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

