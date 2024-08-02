Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

