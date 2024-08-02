Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.