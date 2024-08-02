Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,995 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 814,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.