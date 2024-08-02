Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Littelfuse by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.1 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock worth $3,582,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

