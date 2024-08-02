Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.65 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

