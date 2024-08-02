Aegis Comments on Escalade, Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) – Aegis issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Escalade in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Escalade’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Escalade by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Escalade during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Escalade by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

