Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 562.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after buying an additional 2,404,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,902 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,169,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

