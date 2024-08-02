Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

