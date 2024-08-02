Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALRS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

