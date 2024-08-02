Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $375.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average of $279.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

