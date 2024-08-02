ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %

ALE stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

