AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.90.

AltaGas Stock Up 2.2 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.82. The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

