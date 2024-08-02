Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 139,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 6,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

