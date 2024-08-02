Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.