Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $187.81 and last traded at $186.72. Approximately 12,539,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 42,205,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.71.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.