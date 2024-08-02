American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $101.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.