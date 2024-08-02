American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 78,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

View Our Latest Report on TWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.