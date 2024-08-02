American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $959.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

