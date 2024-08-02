American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $239.00 at TD Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $226.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

NYSE:AMT opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

