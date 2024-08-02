American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.11. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.