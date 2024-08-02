Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $10,034,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

