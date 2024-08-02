Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,610,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $292,709 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

