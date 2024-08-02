Analysts Offer Predictions for Genasys Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Genasys in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Shares of GNSS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Genasys by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Genasys by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Genasys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

