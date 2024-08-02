Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $181.88

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

