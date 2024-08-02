Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $145.65

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.17 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

