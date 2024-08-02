Analysts Set Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) PT at $4.15

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Assertio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.90. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Assertio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assertio by 10.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Assertio by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

