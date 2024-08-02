Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $28.00

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,440 shares of company stock worth $1,428,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Doximity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

