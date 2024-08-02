Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$192.18

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$192.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:FNV opened at C$176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of C$33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.53.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. Insiders sold a total of 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

