Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $133.76

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.76.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.6 %

FRPT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.09 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.