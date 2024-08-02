Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $120.64

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

