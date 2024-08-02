Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $49.96

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.96.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

