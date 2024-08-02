Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $56.27

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $75.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.