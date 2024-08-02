Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $27.91

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

