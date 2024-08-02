Analyzing Calix (NYSE:CALX) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 0.52% 4.17% 3.34% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calix and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 383.55%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Calix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calix and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $1.04 billion 2.47 $29.33 million $0.31 125.65 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.18 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.32

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calix beats KORE Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

