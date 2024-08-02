Analyzing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -10.33% -10.21% -3.70% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $518.92 million 0.11 -$51.25 million ($1.38) -1.08 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 2.13

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Sound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.80%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Sound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology



OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sound Group



Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

