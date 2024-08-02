Analyzing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.04%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

This table compares Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.84 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.54 Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.77 $83.84 million $2.81 6.66

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92% Crescent Capital BDC 53.32% 11.99% 5.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

